Courtesy of WE

You have never seen Mama June Shannon like this… and neither has she! Honey Boo Boo’s mom is losing weight and gearing up for a return to reality TV. In a sneak peek of her new series, ‘Mama June: From Not to Hot,’ she looks death in the face and things get emotional fast. See for yourself — watch now!

Mama June Shannon can’t help but revel in her status as a pop culture icon. In a preview clip from her brand new reality series, the 37-year-old mother of four recaps everything from Here Comes Honey Boo Boo to Marriage Bootcamp. It’s what you haven’t seen that her new show hopes to shed light on, including an all access pass on her weight loss journey.

In the clip above, from the new WE tv series Mama June: From Not to Hot, June has an emotional breakdown in the moments before she enters surgery. It’s a reality check we aren’t sure she expected and the tears flow freely as the possibility of her death becomes apparent. With 11-year-old Alana “Honey Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17, at her bedside, it’s understandable how quickly the conversation turns.

“After the weight loss surgery, I’m going to look completely different,” Mama June explains to her daughters. Pumpkin responds quickly, “I don’t want you to look different.” In typical Honey Boo Boo fashion, the sadness turns right back to quirkiness. Alana pulls an Alana when she interrupts her mother and sister’s moment with a grumbling tummy. “I’m hungry, ” she quips before adding, “you could possibly bleed out, but, you know, you’ll be alright.”

You’ll have to tune into Not to Hot to see June’s complete transformation. She already showed off a slimmer figure last year, on the mid-season finale of Botched, after losing 150 pounds. At the time, she was trying to have excess skin removed that had become an issue after losing so much weight.

HollywoodLifers, what would you want to say to your friends and family before going in for major surgery? Could you imagine capturing that moment on camera?!

