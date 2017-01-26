Major Lazer Drops Epic New Dance Track ‘Run Up’ With Nicki Minaj — Listen Now

Straight fire! Major Lazer just sprung a new song on us, Jan 26, and we can’t stop listening! The trio collaborated with rapper, Nicki Minaj and singer, PARTYNEXTDOOR for the dance track, and you have to hear it!

Major Lazer, aka the incredible EDM trio consisting of Diplo, 38, Jillionaire, 38, and Walshy Fire, 34, and Nicki Minaj, 34, are the perfect companions on their new track, “Run Up”. AND, if that wasn’t epic enough, PARTYNEXTDOOR, 23, is on the song too, which was released, Jan. 26! We’re seriously addicted to the catchy track, are you?!

The talented artists may just be 2017’s hottest collab yet! “Run Up” is a mellow, dancehall-inspired pop hit that is sure to be the song of the year. We mean, when you put three of music’s biggest artists together, you’re bound to get an insane song. And, you can bet the chemistry between them is off the charts. Diplo gushed about Major Lazer’s relationship with Nicki and PND. “It’s always important for us to work with people who are on the same wave,” he said, adding, “Nicki and Party really helped us bring the classic Major Lazer style to create this perfect party record.” WOW!

Although we were totally shocked about the release of “Run Up”, we weren’t that surprised to see Nicki’s feature on the track. This is only because, now that she’s a single woman, there’s no doubt she’s been in the studio pumping out hits. Ever since her split with Meek Mill, 29, on Jan. 5, Nicki’s said that she’s “focusing” on her work and we can’t wait to hear a new album!

It all went down when Nicki shocked the world by confirming to her Twitter followers on Jan. 5 that she is single. The rapper finally put an end to the countless split rumors by letting us know that it just didn’t work out with Meek. While we’re super upset that their adorable relationship came to an end, we can’t help but admit that we’re SO excited for new music from the stunning star!

Well, now that we have a catchy new track from the Major Lazer, Nicki and PND, we have a very important question — Will they perform the track for the first time, live at the upcoming Grammy Awards, Feb. 12? We’ll just have to wait and see, but we have our fingers crossed!

