Madeleine Albright: Former Secretary Of State Vows To Register As Muslim To Defy Trump

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright declared that she is ‘ready’ to register as Muslim, should President Trump make good on his promise to ban refugees from the country and subject immigrants traveling to the United States to ‘extreme vetting’. See what she tweeted on Jan. 25 right here!

“I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity,” Madeleine Albright, 79, tweeted in response to President Trump‘s plan to suspend refugee and visa programs in Syria and other Muslim countries in the Middle East. Take a look:

I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity. — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) January 25, 2017

“America must remain open to people of all faiths & backgrounds,” she added in another tweet, along with a quote from The New Colossus poem:

There is no fine print on the Statue of Liberty. America must remain open to people of all faiths & backgrounds. #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/4LvMiZTRJJ — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) January 25, 2017

Following Albright’s lead, The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, 41, tweeted in solidarity, too. “I’m Jewish. I stand ready to register as a Muslim in #solidarity if it comes to that,” she wrote on Jan. 25:

I'm Jewish. I stand ready to register as a Muslim in #solidarity if it comes to that. — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) January 25, 2017

Donald Trump, 70, has denied plans to “ban migration”, but did say he is considering authorizing a restriction on US entry for certain countries for up to four months, according to a draft executive order.

“It’s countries that have tremendous terror,” Trump told ABC News in an interview on Jan. 25. “And it’s countries that people are going to come in and cause us tremendous problems…we’re going to have extreme vetting in all cases, and I mean extreme. And we’re not letting people in if we think there’s even a little chance of some problem.” The issue with this, as many critics have pointed out, is that law-abiding Muslims will be unable to escape the acts of terrorism that Trump is so worried about.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Madeleine Albright’s vow to register as Muslim? Tell us where you stand on this.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.