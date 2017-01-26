Iggy Azalea’s New BF Taunts French Montana By Flashing Diamond Rings Rapper Bought Her

Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! We got a major diss right here, folks! Iggy Azalea’s new boyfriend Ljay Currie is already stirring up some trouble with her ex French Montana by wearing the diamonds French bought for Iggy when they were still together. Yikes!

Iggy Azalea, 26, might want to keep her bling to herself from now on if she doesn’t want an epic feud to start between her ex French Montana, 32, and new beau Ljay Currie. Ljay seems to have gotten a hold of some of Iggy’s ice and was flashing it in a photo he posted to Instagram. Fine, right? Probably if you’re French, seeing as those diamonds were paid for by him!

He told me pressure makes diamonds 💙 @FrenchMontana 💎@iceman_nick A photo posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Sep 21, 2016 at 10:43pm PDT

The music producer posted the pic of him lounging with the “Fancy” singer’s dogs, rocking rings on his pinky finger. The jewelry may be familiar to fans of Iggy and French, as they look EXACTLY like the ones the rapper bought for his girl back in September. OMG. Where did you get those Ljay? They don’t belong to you!

Iggy and Ljay first went public on Jan. 23 when they were spotted making out on the deck of a yacht in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico! But Ljay actually posted the pic before that so we don’t know if he was already trying to send a message to French saying Iggy is all his now. “B***h I’m a dog, Roof,” Ljay captioned the the pic.

However, everyone knows that the “Lockjaw” singer can hold his own, as he fired back on Twitter. “Play with my emotions I’m shoot your punk A*** … lol,” French wrote on Jan. 24. Play nice, boys!

