Kylie Jenner Working ‘All Night’ On Tyga & Kanye West’s Music Video? — See The Evidence

From reality star to video vixen? Kylie Jenner was seemingly working ‘all night’ on Tyga and Kanye West’s music video ‘Feel Me’ on Jan. 25, traveling to Riverside late in the evening to shoot. See the photographic evidence of her whereabouts here!

Kylie Jenner, 19, reportedly joined her beau Tyga, 26, and Kanye West, 39, for a late-night trip to Riverside on Jan. 25, to film the music video for their hit track “Feel Me.” Kim Kardashian, 36, also tagged along, according to X17online, venturing an hour and a half east of LA to show her support! Taking to Snapchat, Kylie hinted at her contributions with a cryptic message reading, “all night project… finally on my way home.” We’re hoping she appears as a video vixen, since she’s already a total pro after co-starring on Tyga’s music videos for “Stimulated” and “Dope’d Up.”

The music video appears to be pretty epic, even featuring four-wheel drive monster trucks which kicked up a lot of dust! Kim reportedly stayed close to craft services and to her car, keeping cozy in a down puffer jacket. Meanwhile, Kylie also stuck around all night and even watched from the sidelines for a portion of time, despite having to brave the frigid 30-degree weather. Both power couples packed up and left before sunrise to head back home. They definitely needed a little rest and relaxation before heading on a family getaway to Costa Rica on Jan. 26!

Kanye and Tyga dropped the hit track on New Year’s Eve, sending fans into a frenzy over their highly anticipated collaboration. The rappers also debuted their cover art that day, which featured Kylie’s naked body covered in dripping blue paint! On the hot track, Tyga makes reference to his GF’s figure, rapping, “Kylie Jenner thick you, gotta feel me.” Yeezy also pays homage to his stunning wife Kim’s curves with a similar line. Now, we can’t wait for the visual display!

