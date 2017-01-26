Kim Kardashian Rocks Insane, Pierced Nails For Secret Project — Wildest Look Ever

Courtesy of Snapchat

What the what! Kim Kardashian is taking her beauty makeover to new lengths! Not only is she rocking a blonde wig for this ‘secret project,’ but she is rocking long, PIERCED nails! Are you loving or loathing this look?

Kim Kardashian posted some pics on Snapchat of her glam set-up for an upcoming “secret project.” In the photo, we spotted her go-to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, who snapped he was still working at 2:26am and then at 4:00am, he said he had just finished working and was heading to the airport!

Also in the shot was hairstylist Chris Appleton, who was holding a blonde wig. Kim was also wearing a blonde wig, that was styled “wet” in the photo she posted.

Chris is a wig master, and is the man behind her super long “Cher hair” she was rocking for a few months.

Kim was rocking a bright blue smokey eye in the pic she snapped. Can’t wait to see what this is for!

But her nails REALLY caught our eye. Not only are they insanely long, but they had “earrings” pierced through the ends! This “piercing” trend has been seen in the hair of stars like Christina Aguilera!

Plus, wire nails are in, so maybe she is following (or setting!) the trends with that!

Kylie Jenner recently posted her new manicure — long tips with a gorgeous peach color polish. And Khloe Kardashian showed off her mani on Snapchat. Gold and very glittery thanks to Britney Toyko.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim Kardashian’s pierced nails and manicure makeover?

