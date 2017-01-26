Kim Kardashian ‘Enlightened’ After Reading About Author’s Near-Death Experience

Courtesy of Instagram

Aw this is so sweet! Kim Kardashian was able to meet with author who helped her after her terrifying robbery in Paris and her tweets are so inspirational!

You go, girl! Kim Kardashian West, 36, got to talk someone who gave her hope after her scary gun point robbery back in Oct. 2016. She tweeted her love for author Betty J. Eadie, 74, after reading Betty’s book about near death experiences or NDEs. “Today was such a good day! I spoke to my favorite author Betty J Eadie This seriously made my soul smile!” Kim K tweeted, “I feel so enlightened by our convo!”

Today was such a good day! I spoke to my favorite author @BettyJEadie This seriously made my soul smile! I feel so enlightened by our convo! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 26, 2017

It’s so wonderful to hear that Kim found some comfort after her insane experience. In another tweet, Kim praised Betty’s book Embraced by the Light and wrote, “it’s helped me live my life in such a full way.” Kim definitely deserved to take some time away from the spotlight after her encounter, but she’s being so strong and made her comeback. Kim K even shared her plans to read another one of Betty’s books called The Awakening Heart. “I’m gonna get it and read it. Will let you guys know how it is!” We can’t wait, Kim!

I've read her book Embraced by the Light, that is about her near death experience & it's helped me live my life in such a full way. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 26, 2017

Has anyone read it? What about her other book The Awakening Heart? I'm gonna get it and read it. Will let you guys know how it is! 😘 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 26, 2017

Apparently, Betty was just as excited to talk to Kim as Kim was to talk to her. “Today my heart is filled with gratitude and appreciation,” the author wrote on her Facebook page, “God bless Kim Kardashian West for sharing His message of unconditional love as found in Embraced By The Light with her many fans.”

Kim’s life has slowly returned to normal now that the robbery suspects have been arrested and charged in Paris. The robbers have been reportedly found guilty by the French police for organized gangs, kidnapping, and criminal association. The robbers range in age from 29 to 72! Kim made her social media return on Jan. 3 with the sweetest pic of her with her hubby Kanye West, 39, and their two kids North, 3, and Saint, 1.

