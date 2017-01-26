Courtesy of Snapchat/FameFlyNet

Check out this hairstyle change! Kim Kardashian shared a Snapchat selfie of herself on Jan. 25, in which she’s once again sporting blonde hair for the first time in months. Oh, and she also let us know that she’s working on a secret project — we can’t wait to see what it is!

Kim Kardashian, 36, is back and better than ever nearly four months after her Paris robbery in October, and she’s even changing things up with her look again! The reality star has been sporting sleek, straight and long dark hair for the last several months, but in a Snapchat photo from Jan. 25, she changed things up and donned a blonde wig instead.

In a pic from her glam chair, Kim can be seen snapping a selfie in the mirror, while her hairstylist checks out different colored wigs in the background. The one on her head, though, is platinum blonde and short — a big change from what we’ve seen recently! “Secret project,” she discreetly captioned the photo. Ooo, we can’t wait to see the results!

We haven’t seen Kim sporting blonde hair since the end of August, and even then, she was back to brunette just two days later at the Video Music Awards. It seems like the look is temporary again this time, but we love to see her changing it up again — it’s like she’s back to the old Kim!

Since the start of 2017, the 36-year-old has been getting back to normal after staying low-key and away from the spotlight for three months. She’s back to posting up a storm on social media and has been photographed out and about countless times lately. She even took a big trip overseas to Dubai! We’ll get to see more about her robbery and the aftermath when Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns later this year.

HollywoodLifers, which color hair do you like best on Kim?

