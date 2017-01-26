Melissa McCarthy Nearly Dies While Saving The Environment In Kia’s Super Bowl Ad

Move over Captain Planet, Melissa McCarthy is here to save the ice caps, trees, whales, and rhinos! In Kia’s hysterical Super Bowl commercial, the actress frantically dodges death to save the world. Check out how she does!

It goes without saying that anything Melissa McCarthy does is hilarious. And Kia’s Super Bowl commercial uses that fact very much to its advantage! The comedic powerhouse, 46, is seen traversing the world in the brand new ad, as things seem to go wrong all around her. Set to Bonnie Tyler‘s Footloose anthem “Holding Out for a Hero,” the Bridesmaids star does her best to save the planet… even when it doesn’t seem to be returning the favor.

Titled “A Hero’s Journey,” the commercial immediately reminds us of Melissa’s comedic genius. Dubbed an “eco-warrior,” she’s seen enjoying a drive in a 2017 Kia Niro while being sent to help a laundry list of activists all over the globe. The company claims their new hybrid is “the most fuel efficient crossover.” That’s something even the whales can get behind.. along with the needy trees, the troubled ice caps, and the in-need-of-saving rhinos. “Oh, come on,” shouts Melissa as her phone rings off the hook with request after request.

But the full length mini-movie isn’t the only way Kia is utilizing the Gilmore Girls star. The actress is also featured in several other ads for the Niro: “Many Names,” “Run,” and “Needs and Wants.” “We’ve got a fantastic story to tell about the Niro’s uniquely alluring yet practical package,” said the automaker ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, “and the incredibly talented Melissa McCarthy is the perfect partner to help us do it.” We completely agree Kia!

This Super Bowl ads just seem to get better and better! The auto brand’s funny advertisement joins other commercials already released, like Avocados in Mexico’s hypnotizing and hilarious video featuring the comedic talents of Jon Lovitz. TurboTax’s ad showcases an egg-cellent recovery from the perpetually falling Humpty Dumpty. These ads are getting so creative, we can’t even begin to imagine what these companies will come up with next!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this Melissa McCarthy car commercial?