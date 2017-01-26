Oh no! Melissa McCarthy is on the run! In a new preview of a Kia Super Bowl commercial, the actress is frantically running across a desert clad in safari gear. Check out the hilarious vid!

It goes without saying that anything Melissa McCarthy does is hilarious, and this Super Bowl clip for Kia does not disappoint! The comedic powerhouse, 46, is running and screaming in panic through a barren desert holding a flag, whiles she frantically keeps looking over her shoulder. Melissa, what is behind you!?

Although for now it’s a mystery as to what the actress is running away from, the teaser titled, “Run,” still brings the comedic greatness of Melissa and it reminds us why she’s the best. The ad, which is for Kia’s Niro hybrid crossover, brings the “no-compromise combination of driving enjoyment, eye-catching design, functional utility and hybrid efficiency,” the automaker tells Adweek.

The car company explains the meaning behind the ad and hints on what’s to come in the full-length commercial. “Starring Melissa McCarthy and scheduled to air in the third quarter, the ad traces a heroic and harrowing journey stretching from the polar ice caps to an arid desert, and continues to prove why the Niro is ‘a smarter kind of crossover’ with its no-compromise package of style, utility and fuel economy of up to 50 miles per gallon combined.” We can’t wait to see the full-length clip!

But the “Run” teaser isn’t only where Kia utilizes the Gilmore Girls star. The actress is also featured as a voiceover in two other :15 second ads for the Niro: one titled “Many Names” and the other named “Needs and Wants. “We’ve got a fantastic story to tell about the Niro’s uniquely alluring yet practical package,” said the automaker, “And the incredibly talented Melissa McCarthy is the perfect partner to help us do it.” We completely agree Kia!

This Super Bowl ads just seem to get better and better! The autobrand’s funny advertisement comes after other commercials, such Avocados in Mexico’s hypnotizing and hilarious video featuring the comedic talents of Jon Lovitz and a TurboTax commercial featuring a egg-cellent recovery from Humpty Dumpty. These ads are getting more creative and humorous as each is released. We can’t see what these companies come up with next!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this Melissa McCarthy car commercial?