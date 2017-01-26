Bella Hadid V. Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Kendall & Kylie Taking Sides — But Whose?

REX/Shutterstock

As the Bella Hadid vs. Selena Gomez & The Weeknd battle heats up, Hollywood A-listers are preparing for an all out WAR! Kylie and Kendall Jenner have officially taken sides, but you’ll never guess where their loyalties lie. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE!

If you’re planning on going to war, you better make sure to have an army behind you. The Selena Gomez vs. Bella Hadid feud over The Weeknd isn’t dying down anytime soon, and now, mutual friends are being forced to pledge their allegiance. “Bella is still very upset over this and wants people to take sides,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Most people are trying to stay neutral, but she’s got her family backing her up. Kendall and Kylie [Jenner] are also firmly on her side.”

But wait, where are Selena’s followers? The “Good For You” singer is BFFs with top artists like Taylor Swift, but ever since stepping out of the spotlight to focus on her health, she’s been hanging out with her non-famous friends. She’s also more wrapped up in work than anything else. Selena’s latest project, TV show Thirteen Reasons Why, is a perfect example of how she’d rather channel her energy into something creative rather than stress out about the Bella beef.

Meanwhile, Bella is gathering as many A-listers are possible. Big sister Gigi Hadid is obviously on her side, along with model pal Kendall, and her younger sibling Kylie. “Bella definitely isn’t alone in this,” the source continues, “but it is messy because she and Selena have so many friends in common.” Gigi is so gung-ho about defending her family, that she’s REFUSING to answer Selena’s calls, according to a new InTouch report. It sounds like Selena is losing a lot of dear friends in this battle, but at least she’s got The Weeknd on her side! Love conquers all!

