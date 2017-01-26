Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Fave Celeb Crushes: Did Justin Bieber & ASAP Rocky Make The Cut?

Rex/Shutterstock

Ooh la la, Kendall! The model shared some her favorite celebrity crushes and she definitely has a type! See the steamy details from her list!

Kendall Jenner, 21, revealed her all-time celebrity crushes on her website and they were beyond dreamy. And none of her recent romantic links even made the cut. Sorry to Justin Bieber, 22, A$AP Rocky, 28, and Jordan Clarkson, 24 – none of you made K’s prestigious list. The model definitely misses the guys of a bygone era: the 90s!

“In no particular order, but there’s just no eye candy like a young Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp or Heath Ledger,” she wrote. “There’s something about the old-school vibe of these guys—they don’t make ’em like this anymore, haha!” We feel you, Kendall! She shared some positively gorgeous pics of the acting icons. We’re talking Thelma & Louise era Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp in his What’s Eating Gilbert Grape days, and Heath Ledger in his A Knight’s Tale prime.

Well Kendall still has plenty of modern day hunks to take her pick from. She was most recently seen with A$AP Rocky on Jan. 24 in Paris, France. How romantic? The two were seen at Heritage nightclub where Kendall was spotted whispering into A$AP’s ear. They later headed into a dark corner for some more privacy. They pair did not isolate themselves though and were later out on the dance floor with Kendall’s fellow model friend Bella Hadid and A$AP Ferg.

Kendall may be busy with Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, but she has still found time to chill with A$AP. They pair were even spotted doing some bargain hunting at a flea market. The rumor mill is totally buzzing that these two are a bona fide couple!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall’s top crushes? Sound off in the comments below!

