Kellyanne Conway Slams ‘Stretch Pants’ Women Who Mocked $3,600 Inaugural Coat

Kellyanne Conway’s got something to say to haters who poked fun at her red, white and blue Gucci coat at Donald Trump’s inauguration, Jan. 20! The outspoken blonde is apologizing to the ‘black-stretch-pants’ women of the world for simply bringing some ‘color’ into their lives! It looks like Kellyanne can play hardball too…

Kellyanne Conway, 50, is ready to talk about her controversial outfit that went completely viral at Donald Trump‘s [70] inauguration, Jan. 20. Her patriotic ensemble instantly became the talk of the internet when unflattering memes, hateful tweets, and scathing comments took over social media. As for the haters who mocked her $3600 Gucci coat — Kellyanne’s “sorry to offend the black-stretch-pants women of America with a little color.” Her sassy response to the fashion firestorm was received by the The Hollywood Reporter, Jan. 26, and we’re thinking — Mic drop!

President Trump’s counselor and arguably, the most powerful woman in the world, rocked a red, white and blue Gucci coat to her boss’ swearing in ceremony. At the time of the inauguration, she told reporters that her outfit was “Trump revolutionary wear.” We later learned that her comment was most likely a foreshadow to Trump’s speech, where he surrounded a lot of his points around patriotism.

Just when we thought Kellyanne was going to let hurtful internet comedians get away their mean tweets and memes, she shot back six days later, and we’re not shocked. The savvy political star is normally outspoken, and, you can bet she had more to say. Kellyanne clapped back at anyone who joined a recent social media boycott of her as a guest on a news program. “I can put my shoes and panty hose back on and go on any show at any time,” Kellyanne said. When it comes down to it, she’s become hot commodity in the media since she’s become to “face of the Trump movement” as she would put it.

Kellyanne’s even become the latest subject of an SNL spoof starring Kate McKinnon, 33, who’s famously portrayed Hillary Clinton, 69, throughout the 2016 election. In the hilarious skit, Kellyanne, we mean Kate, is in the middle of an interview with CNN‘s Jake Tapper, 47, when she breaks out into a song-and-dance when Jake suggests that she’s become a “star” through working for Trump. It is supposed to depict the image that some believe, which is that Kellyanne only wants the fame and the spotlight that comes with Trump’s presidency.

Well, she’s got a response for that too, and Kate McKinnon may want to prepare another for another round, because the ball is in her court now. “Kate McKinnon clearly sees the road to the future runs through me and not Hillary,” Kellyanne said. And, we’re officially scared of what may happen next…

