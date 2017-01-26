Jerome has been reborn — as the Joker. Cameron Monaghan makes his long-awaited return to ‘Gotham’ in the Jan. 30 episode, and his complete transformation into the sadistic supervillain will leave you with goosebumps.

When Jerome was “killed off” in season two of Gotham, we somehow knew that wasn’t the last we’d see of him. Well, he’s back and ready to make the city of Gotham suffer. In the trailer about the rebirth of Jerome, all of things Jerome is and always will be flash across the screen: Unhinged, sadistic, maniacal, psychotic, vengeful, vicious, savage, bonkers, unrelenting, bat crap crazy, homicidal.

But Jerome is dead. Technically. He’s now the Joker we hate to love or is he? Cameron Monaghan has done a complete 180. He was already great as Jerome, and no one thought he could get any better. He isn’t just playing a character. He becomes the Joker. Heath Ledger would be proud.

While it still hasn’t been confirmed that Cameron is the Joker, this video points all fingers in that direction. The trailer says that a “lunatic becomes a legend.” Cameron has a new laugh that’s much creepier than what Jerome’s was before he resurrected. He’s also got a brand-new face, with that maniacal smile never budging.

The trailer also features Jerome/Joker going head-to-head with Bruce. “Let’s turn that frown upside down,” Jerome says to Bruce, scaring the bejeezus out of the rest of us. The two later get into a fight in a hall of mirrors, with Bruce literally punching Jerome’s face off. Will we lose Cameron Monaghan just as quickly as we got him back? Let’s hope not.

Gotham‘s winter finale airs Monday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jerome is the Joker? Do you love Cameron's portrayal?