Jenelle Evans Shares Adorable 1st Pics Of ‘Precious’ Newborn Daughter Ensley

WHAT a cutie! Jenelle Evans only gave birth 2 days ago, but already she’s showing off her sweet baby daughter to all her fans. And we don’t blame her either — baby Ensley is beyond adorable! And after posting a series of intimate pics of her little one, it’s official — we cannot get enough of the tiny angel!

Jenelle Evans, 25, is one proud mama! The Teen Mom 2 star fully revealed her 2-day-old daughter Ensley Jolie Eason to the world on Jan. 26 via Instagram, and she is quite the little beauty! Jenelle gave birth to the infant on Jan. 24, and her arrival made Jenelle a three-time mom! Ensley is Jenelle and her BF David Eason‘s first child together, but we totally see more of Jenelle in her — what do YOU think?

My sugar plum. 💋 A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:02am PST

Who says dads can't breastfeed? In their own way of course… lol 🙌🏻🍼 @easondavid88 A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:46pm PST

“Good morning world! 🎀,” Jenelle captioned the first full photo of her daughter. And immediately fans showered the new mom with love and well-wishes. “Congrats! She is so beautiful. Little girls are a ton of fun,” one commenter wrote. Another gushed, “Looks just like you! Your twin for sure.” The Insta features a close-up shot of baby Ensley seemingly sleeping with an adorable pink and blue knit hat on her head. We can hardly take the cuteness!

And apparently neither could Jenelle as she posted another snapshot of her newborn just moments later. “My sugar plum. 💋,” she wrote under the pic, which shows a side-by-side shot of Ensley wrapped up in a floral ensemble. The cutie joins big brothers Jace, 6, and Kaiser, 2. Jace was fathered by Andrew Lewis, and currently lives with Jenelle’s mother Barbara, while Kaiser’s dad is Jenelle’s ex-fiance Nathan Griffith.

We’re so excited for this newly expanded family and can’t wait to see even more of baby Ensley and her big bros. Congrats again to Jenelle and David!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t Jenelle’s daughter adorable? Congratulate the happy couple below!

