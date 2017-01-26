Ivanka Trump’s Son, 10 Months, Crawls For 1st Time In The White House — Cute Video

Courtesy of Instagram

This is so cute! Ivanka Trump posted the most precious Instagram video on Jan. 25 of her 10-month-old son, Theodore, crawling for the very first time — in the White House, no less! Your heart is going to melt after watching this video!

“There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend — including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House!” Ivanka Trump, 35, captioned the Instagram video. Baby Theodore Kushner, 10 months, clearly loves the White House already! Who wouldn’t?

The video features little Theodore trying his hardest to crawl on the floor inside the White House. Ivanka joins her baby on the floor to help him out. “You want to do it?” she asks him. “You ready? I think he’s ready.”

She gets him set up on the floor and asks daughter Arabella, 5, to “encourage him.” Ivanka attempts to get baby Theodore to crawl to his older sister, who is just a few steps ahead of him. He begins to crawl, and it’s the cutest thing. “Oh! He’s moving!” Ivanka says excitedly. Theodore crawls a little bit more until he’s all tuckered out.

Ivanka and hubby Jared Kushner, 36, have the most perfect little family! All three of their kids, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore, joined the couple as they attended various events during Donald Trump’s inauguration weekend. The kids’ adorable inauguration outfits totaled $1,700!

While Donald signed his first executive orders as president, Barron Trump, 10, played peek-a-boo with Theodore and made his baby nephew giggle up a storm in front of the cameras. Ivanka later called her brother the “baby whisperer!” So cute! We can’t wait to see what Theodore does next! Maybe he’ll take his first steps in the White House! Ivanka better have video if that happens!

