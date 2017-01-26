‘TGIT’ Returns: Where ‘Scandal,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘HTGAWM’ Left Off

‘TGIT’ is making its long-awaited return tonight, Jan. 26. ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Scandal,’ and ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ are all back! To get you up to speed, here’s where each show left off.

Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy put us through the wringer in the midseason finale. Jo (Camilla Luddington) finally told Alex (Justin Chambers) about her past. After her heartfelt confession to him about her abusive husband, Alex decided to take the plea deal in DeLuca’s assault case against him. However, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) left Alex a voicemail that could change everything. She begged him not to leave her. Meanwhile, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) revealed to Richard (James T. Pickens) that Eliza (Marika Dominczyk) would now be managing the program. The decision broke Richard’s heart. Maggie (Kelly McCreary) stepped up and got Jackson (Jesse Williams) to rally the hospital together to protest the change.

Scandal

It’s been nearly a year since Scandal was last on our TV screens. Season 6 was pushed to accommodate Kerry Washington’s pregnancy, and that made Gladiators hungrier than ever. Last we saw, Mellie (Bellamy Young), with Jake (Scott Foley) as her VP, is up against Francisco Vargas and Cyrus (Jeff Perry) in the race for the presidency. Rowan (Joe Morton) is still pulling the strings and Olivia is his marionette. Jake and Olivia are still sort of a thing, but he’s now married to Vanessa (Jessalyn Gilsig). Jake is still being controlled — we think — by Rowan. Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) is just biding his time in his last few weeks as president. The season 6 premiere picks up on election night.

How To Get Away With Murder

How To Get Away With Murder left off with one epic cliffhanger: Wes (Alfred Enoch) DIED! Actually, he was murdered. The entire first half of the season was about who died in the fire at Annalise’s house. When Wes was revealed to be #UnderTheSheet, fans were left speechless. Over the course of the season, we learned Laurel (Karla Souza) is pregnant, Frank (Charlie Weber) and Bonnie (Liza Weil) slept together, and Annalise (Viola Davis) was arrested!

TGIT begins with Grey’s Anatomy at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Scandal at 9 p.m. ET, and How To Get Away With Murder at 10 p.m. ET.

