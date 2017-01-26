There’s been a lot of talk about Donald Trump’s recent Inauguration. But now, the wise guys at ‘Bad Lip Reading’ are putting words into the mouths of our new President, our former President, and even Hillary Clinton. You have to see this to believe it.

Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Jan. 20. That’s a fact. Unfortunately, a lot happened (in front of news cameras) that those of us watching from home couldn’t hear! Thankfully for us, the hysterical people over at Bad Lip Reading have taken the liberty to put words in the mouths of Mr. Trump, President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Mike Pence, and even President George W. Bush.

“I’m important,” declares the President as he greets members of Congress just ahead of the ceremony. And let us tell you, it doesn’t stop there. “Surprise,” exclaims First Lady Melania Trump to her predecessor as she hands over the much-talked-about Tiffany & Co. gift box. “I have some pretzels for you!” Snack foods aside, Trump’s former adversary seems to have a plot up her sleeves and is incahoots with the 43rd President.

“Leave it to me,” whispers Hillary to George on the steps of the Capitol Building, “we’re gonna squeeze him.” Considering how icky the politics of the last year and a half have made everyone on Facebook feel, the hysterical video is a nice change of pace. Of course that doesn’t detract from the very real events of the past few days, including the beginnings of Trump’s famed border wall and a canceled meeting with the Mexican President.

If all that political talk puts a bad taste in your mouth, we’re happy to leave you with an image that’ll give you a new set nightmares. “I’m also gonna need you to scrap my bunions,” insists Donald as he and Melania slow-dance at the Inaugural Ball. Now let that pretty picture soak in.

HollywoodLifers, what is your favorite line from the video above? Are the jokes enough to lighten the atmosphere or are they a bit too much?