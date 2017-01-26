REX Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin is totally here for Paris Jackson! After Paris gave an intimate interview and opened up about her late father Michael Jackson, she has received tons of backlash for her claims that he was ‘murdered’. But friends are coming forward during this tough time to support Paris, and you can see Hailey’s sweet message here.

“Much respect and love for u beauty @ParisJackson,” Hailey Baldwin, 20, tweeted to Paris Jackson, 18, on Jan. 25. Aww!

Much respect and love for u beauty @ParisJackson — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 26, 2017

It gets even better: Paris liked the tweet, then replied to Hailey’s message with an adorable sentiment:

Love this friendship!

Paris has also been “liking” tweets from people who are speaking out in her defense following her shocking Rolling Stone interview. “@ParisJackson is the epitome of class, strength and love. I can’t wait to read this. Bravo, pretty lady,” one fan wrote. “Huge fan of @ParisJackson now. It’s never easy being open and honest with the world, especially when you’re a public figure,” another pointed out. Agreed!

Paris Jackson appears on our latest cover. Head to RollingStone.com to read the story in full. The 18-year-old candidly discusses Michael Jackson as a father and his private pain in her first in-depth interview. She also opens up about her battles with drug addiction, what childhood was like on Neverland Ranch and her bright future. Photograph by David LaChapelle A photo posted by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone) on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:04am PST

In case you missed it, be sure to give Paris’ new interview a read. It’s the first time she has agreed to a piece of that depth, and in it, she talks about her father Michael Jackson‘s death, her sexual assault and suicide attempts, and more sensitive topics.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad that Hailey is sticking up for Paris? Tell us!

