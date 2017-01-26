Courtesy of ABC

It’s almost time for the return of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ which means fans will finally learn whether or not Alex is going to jail. The last time we saw him, he was meeting with the district attorney to take a plea bargain, but Meredith was trying to stop him. Did he listen to her? Find out what’s going down in tonight’s big premiere, here!

OK, so unfortunately, fans will have to wait ANOTHER week to discover Alex’s (Justin Chambers) fate because the Jan. 26 midseason premiere of Grey’s Anatomy solely focuses on Jo (Camilla Luddington), Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) traveling to a maximum security prison, where they help a dangerous 16-year-old felon give birth. But don’t fret — we’ve watched this standalone episode already and it’s REALLY good.

First off, this week’s prison-based episode of Grey’s Anatomy was actually shot on the set of Scandal, according to HollywoodLife.com‘s sister site TVLine. And aside from a short two-minute scene at the beginning of the episode, the hour primarily focuses on female characters. The doctors, guards, lawyers, inmates, and family members are all women, and if we had to guess, we’d say show creator Shonda Rhimes did that on purpose. So those two elements give this week’s episode a totally different feel than we’re used to, but in a good way.

This week’s episode is gritty, compelling, and thrilling — everything you’d want from Grey’s. Plus, the storyline kicks a**. Anna Jacoby-Heron stars as Kristen, a super dangerous felon who’s in her third trimester and must undergo a procedure to stop a tumor from eating her baby alive. She gives the doctors a difficult time and scares the crap out of them after she breaks the finger of her own prison doctor. (Yes, the premiere’s that crazy!)

Furthermore, Bailey does bring up Alex’s situation at the end of the episode, so it’s not like fans will totally feel like the series abandoned its central storyline. It’s an amazing episode, and you’re going to love it! Watch a sneak peek video above.

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

