‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Midseason Premiere: The ‘Scandal’ Connection You May Have Missed

Courtesy of ABC

We’ve been waiting years for there to be a TGIT crossover event, and on Jan. 26, we came pretty close to getting one! Both ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Scandal’ returned on Thursday evening, and with the former’s premiere came a connection to ‘Scandal’ that you may have missed!

Believe it or not, this week’s prison-based episode of Grey’s Anatomy was actually shot on the set of Scandal, according to HollywoodLife.com‘s sister site TVLine. So no characters crossed over or anything like that, but the actors are now sharing sets, so maybe it’s only a matter of time before we get the next best thing! (We’re looking at you, Shonda Rhimes!)

“They built a prison for us on the Scandal set,” Camilla Luddington revealed to TVLine about the standalone episode, in which Jo, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) went to a jail to help a dangerous 16-year-old inmate give birth. “We got a little change of scenery,” she added.

It was a great episode, but since it was a standalone hour, the main plot points of Grey’s Anatomy won’t continue to move forward until next week’s installment on Feb. 2. The description for that episode, titled “Jukebox Hero,” goes as follows: “Richard and the attendings set out to make Eliza’s first day at Grey Sloan a bumpy one. Meanwhile, Meredith tries to track down Alex.”

Of course, at the close of this week’s episode, Bailey informed Arizona and Jo that Alex met with the prosecutor and accepted the plea deal, which would land him in jail. Jo puked and Arizona got teary-eyed, but that was the only scene that had anything to do with Season 13’s major story arc. So we’re definitely looking forward to what’s to come, as well as more connections to Scandal!

