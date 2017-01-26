‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Jo Goes To A Maximum Security Prison — But It’s Not To See Alex

Image Courtesy of ABC

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ may have finally returned from its winter hiatus on Jan. 26, but Alex’s fate still remains a mystery. And that’s because the midseason premiere served as a standalone episode, during which Jo, Bailey and Arizona headed to a maximum security prison, where they helped a dangerous 16-year-old felon deliver a baby.

And dangerous she was! Not only was Bailey (Chandra Wilson) hesitant to even enter the maximum security prison on the Jan. 26 midseason premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, but when the doctors finally met Kristen (Anna Jacoby-Heron) — their patient for the day — she leapt from her hospital bed, and intentionally broke her prison doctor’s (Klea Scott) finger. Bailey, Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) cowered in a corner while a security guard restrained Kristen and chained her to her hospital bed. And THAT was just the start of their day — the doctors hadn’t even started examining Kristen yet.

Once they did, Kristen was pretty tough to deal with. She didn’t like any sudden movements and she definitely didn’t care for Arizona’s upbeat attitude. She said it sounded like “rainbows and unicorns were coming out of her a**.” However, Kristen did connect with Jo, which is why she turned to her when things weren’t going her way.

You see, Kristen really wanted her mom to be there during the baby’s delivery, but little did she know that her mom just wanted to adopt the baby and never visit Kristen ever again. Kristen knew her mom would be adopting her baby, but she at least thought she’d get visits from them. Anyway, the doctors knew this was going to happen, but they decided not to tell Kristen. Sadly, Kristen sensed something was off and demanded they tell her the truth. No one would tell her until Jo, who felt obligated to share the news, opened her mouth.

Kristen was devastated to hear about her mom, but Bailey, Arizona and Jo rallied around her and tried their best to make her feel special — even if just for a moment.

So Kristen delivered her baby and after a short moment with her newborn daughter, she was handed off to Kristen’s mom. Then, the doctors headed home, but not before Bailey told Jo and Arizona that Alex (Justin Chambers) had met with the district attorney to accept a plea bargain. Jo vomited after hearing the news, and Arizona got teary-eyed. But we still don’t know if Alex is ACTUALLY in prison. He could have taken Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) advice and backed out of the deal. To find that out and more, we’ll have to wait for next week’s episode!

