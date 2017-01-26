Nina Dobrev & Glen Powell Dating? Here’s Why They Could Be More Than Friends

Image Courtesy of Instagram

There’s a good reason Nina Dobrev has seemed awfully happy lately, and it’s because she might have found love again with actor Glen Powell. Keep reading for the evidence piling up hinting that the two are indeed dating.

Aww! Nina Dobrev, 28, seems to have a new man in her life and it’s none other that Scream Queens hunk Glen Powell, 28. They’ve been spending a lot of quality time together and if they were just friends, it sure looks like things have grown into something more serious! The pair rang in 2017 together with his family in Texas, and she even dressed up in a cute onesie to snuggle up next to him and watch UFC 207. C’mon, who gets cozy with a guy in a onesie unless you really like him?

A rep for the stars say “they are good friends,” but multiple sources have confirmed to E! News that they are definitely dating. “They have a similar group of friends and have been seeing each other on the low for a little while,” one source shared with the outlet. “Glen really likes Nina. She is completely his type of gal. They know and have met each other’s families. Glen is a very family oriented guy and Nina loves that about him.”

Team Rousey #TeamOnesie #ufc207 A photo posted by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:35pm PST

Nina spent bonding time with Glen and his family over New Years as she wasn’t afraid to post cute videos, including Glen and all of their pals diving into a chilly lake to celebrate 2017, as well as another pic along with his family members. She shared it via Glen’s sister Leslie’s account, but he posted he exact same pic on his Instagram page. Nina seems to definitely be welcome addition to the Powell clan!

Jumping into 2017 like… #PolarBearPlunge2016❄️🏊🏼 2017 A video posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:34am PST

#Repost @lesliepowellmusic with @repostapp ・・・ With 2016 behind us, hop on the train and grind us. #LaneJustFarted #NewYearsCrew A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Glen was on hand for Nina’s La La Land-themed 28th birthday party in LA Jan. 21, and the pair recreated Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling‘s sweet romantic dance from the film. She even noted how they “Nailed it,” in an Instagram post where she compared it to the movie scene. Just look at the way that Glen is looking into her eyes, it is just too adorable!

Nailed it 🎯 #LALALAND A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:16pm PST

According to fan sites, Nina and Glen were spotted at some post-Golden Globe parties together back on Jan. 8, and he reportedly attended her L.A. premiere of xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. She sure has been spending a lot of quality time with the hunky star!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nina and Glen make a cute couple?

