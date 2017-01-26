‘HTGAWM’ Winter Premiere: The 5 Biggest Reveals After Wes’ Death

‘How To Get Away With Murder’ returned with a bang. The Jan. 26 winter premiere featured so many shocking moments, including someone confessing to Wes’ murder! Did [SPOILER] really do it?!

1. Laurel tells the rest of the Keating 4 that Wes is the father of her baby.

Yep, she did! For those of you who thought Frank could somehow be the father, you’re out of luck. When Michaela, Connor, and Asher come to visit her in the hospital after the fire, that’s when she spills the news. After Connor tells her she should abort the baby, Asher punches the daylights out of him. Connor falls to the floor and Asher continues to slam his fists into Connor’s pretty face.

2. Annalise is denied bail.

Bonnie tries her mighty hardest to get Annalise bail, but a judge denied it after prosecutors presented some shocking evidence. The fact that she’s been questioned in a series of unsolved murders definitely didn’t help matters. So Annalise is stuck in jail for the time being.

3. Laurel is convinced that Frank killed Wes.

Laurel thinks Frank was the person who killed Wes. Frank visits Laurel in the hospital and she goes OFF on him. “I saw someone in the basement,” she says to him. “They ran out of the storm door. Was it you?” Frank denies.

“It should have been you,” Laurel tells him. “He’d still be alive if you would have just stayed away.” Laurel blames Frank for Wes’ death, and then makes the most shocking confession that will leave Flaurel lovers devastated until the end of time. “I loved him so much more than I have ever loved you,” she says.

4. Frank says he killed Wes!

Immediately after visiting Laurel, Frank meets with the prosecutors and tells them he killed Wes. We can only take this confession with a grain of salt, though. Is Frank just saying he killed Wes to get Annalise out of jail and atone for what he did to her?

A key flashback scene shows Wes leaving the prosecutor’s office and Frank drives up to tell him to get in the car so they can “finally talk.” Wes gets in, and that’s the end of the episode.

5. Connor makes a confession to Oliver.

Connor tells Oliver that he slept with Thomas, and Oliver says he’s willing to look past it. He said he knows that Connor cheated to try and hurt him. Connor pleads with Oliver to stop chasing him. Connor thinks he’s no good for Oliver, but Oliver only wants Connor. He stays with Connor and takes care of his wounds after Asher’s beatdown. These two = PERFECT!

How To Get Away With Murder airs 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Frank really killed Wes? Let us know!