Donald Trump: Mexican President Cancels Their Meeting After Nasty Border Wall Threat

Donald Trump just had an unexpected opening in his schedule! The Mexican president canceled his upcoming meeting with the President of the United States, Jan. 26, hours after Trump put out a scathing threat that Mexico better be paying for the border wall. See Enrique Peña Nieto’s tumultuous message…

Donald Trump, 70, may just have put the United States in hot water with Mexico. On Jan. 26, President Trump tweeted a public threat that Mexico better pay for the border wall, or he would potentially cancel his upcoming meeting at The White House [set for Jan. 31] with Mexican President, Enrique Peña Nieto. Well, it looks like the Mexican President is not having it. He fired back with a tweet of his own and canceled their upcoming meeting!

“This morning we informed The White House that I will not be attending the reunion for next Tuesday to meet with POTUS,” Nieto said in his response to Trump’s threat.

Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

The Mexican president wasn’t done there. He actually kept things civil when he replied in a second tweet that read: “Mexico reiterates, it does want to work with the United States to come to an agreement that can be mutually beneficial.” Wow.

México reitera su voluntad de trabajar con los Estados Unidos para lograr acuerdos en favor de ambas naciones. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

It all started when President Trump threw a shot at Nieto, Jan. 26, when he said, “If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.” The two were supposed to meet for what has been reported would be a friendly discussion. But, those plans were demolished when Trump did what he does best…

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

Trump’s threat came after Mexico’s president said that his country “will not” fund the border wall. In fact, he stated: “Mexico does not believe in walls. I’ve said time again; Mexico will not pay for any wall,” in a video posted to Twitter [translated by CNN from Spanish]. Nieto did however, close his video with an extension of union. He said, “Mexico offers its friendship to the people of the United States and expresses its wish to arrive at agreements with its government, deals that will be in favor of Mexico and the Mexicans.”

Um, is Trump seriously in a Twitter fight with Mexico’s president? Ugh, and it’s only day 6 of Trump’s presidency. Maybe… but Nieto seems to be taking the high road here, so let’s hope they can reschedule their meeting and create a nice relationship.

