Donald Trump Slams ‘Disgusting’ Madonna For White House Blow Up Talk

OMG! Donald Trump slammed Madonna during a new interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity on Jan. 26, calling her ‘disgusting!’ His shocking remarks come after the singer talked about blowing up the White House at the Women’s March.

Donald Trump, 70, made himself another enemy. The President slammed Madonna, 58, during a sit-down interview with Fox‘s Sean Hannity on Jan. 26, shortly after the iconic singer told crowds how she’d considered “blowing up the White House.” He was clearly enraged by her controversial comments, going as far as to say, “Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole…cause.” The cause he’s referring to is the Women’s March, since she made the heated remarks while speaking to millions in Washington D.C. on Jan. 21.

He continued, “I thought her — and a couple of others. But I thought she was in particular — I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.” Last weekend, the “Like A Virgin” songstress riled up attendees at the anti-Trump protest with a profanity-fueled speech. Even though she was trying to vent about her frustrations regarding our commander-in-chief, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and former House speaker Newt Gingrich also criticized her threatening comments. Madonna later apologized with a heartfelt post directed to her fans.

“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context,” she wrote via Instagram on Jan. 22. “I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.” We hope all this drama settles down soon!

