President Trump Refuses To Wave While Boarding Air Force One For First Time

Donald Trump still has a LOT to learn about being president. For example: when you board Air Force One, you wave! The new leader of the free world headed straight into the famous plane on Jan. 26 without so much as a glance back at the crowd before his first flight. Watch video for yourself, here!

Donald Trump, 70, celebrated a momentous occasion on Jan. 26: taking his first ride on both the Air Force One plane and Marine One helicopter! However, Americans are upset that he broke the long-standing tradition of waving before entering the legendary airplane, instead heading straight into the vehicle without even looking over his shoulder at the crowd, journalists, and saluting soldiers.

Of course, President Barack Obama, 55, always waved goodbye, just like every other president. He and Michelle Obama, 53, gave their final farewell with an enthusiastic wave and big smiles at the top of the stairs on Jan. 20, when they boarded the massive aircraft for the very last time. Just look at the difference in the videos! President Obama has been teaching Donald a lot over the past few weeks, but Don either skipped that lesson or just straight-up refused!

Donald must have gotten the message by the time he made his way to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, because he exited Air Force One 20 minutes later looking absolutely chipper, offering not only waves but thumbs ups too! He also used his time in the air to chat with reporters, who he had invited to join him on his trip.

Just one day earlier in his first sit down interview from the White House with ABC’s David Muir, Donald expressed disdain for the press over and over again. He repeatedly made comments about how they were dishonest, how they “demeaned” his speech and crowd, and so on. Maybe this is a positive sign.

