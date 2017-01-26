Courtesy of Twitter/Mike Nessen

Cuteness alert! In honor of the upcoming Puppy Bowl on Feb. 5, people across the U.S. sent in photos of their pups getting ready for the big event, and the pics will warm your heart! See them here.

Awww! Adorable puppies can brighten pretty much anyone’s day and these dogs getting ready for the Puppy Bowl do exactly that. In honor of the upcoming bowl sponsored by Animal Planet, Sports Illustrated had its readers send in pics of their furry friends watching football or simply just representing their favorite teams!

Pictures of pups from all shapes, sizes, and breeds throughout the country were sent in to the magazine, and each one was as adorable as the next. From dogs in Patriots gear and Cowboys bandanas to pups in Packers attire and even a few “ruffurees,” it seems like all the dogs are in love with the game…or at least the squeaky toy pigskin.

Most Americans love football and puppies, so putting them together is absolutely genius! Earlier this month, we released the official lineup of the Puppy Bowl and all of the never ending cuteness that goes with it. This year’s brawl will be Team Ruff versus Team Fluff in a intense competition of 78 puppies going head to head on the same day as the big game.

The year’s spectacular lineup includes doggies with such names as Alexander Hamilpup, Bebop, Buddy Love, Button, Nikita, Nyquist, Parfait, Peanut and Puddles. What’s even cuter is the fact that this year’s Puppy Bowl has the highest amount of disabled dogs in the competition ever, including Lucky, a three-legged, 15-week-old mixed breed dog. Awww, how amazing is that?

But that’s not all! There will be a Kitty Half-Time show, which will also include rabbits, guinea pigs, Muffin the chinchilla, Orlando the screech owl and Meep the African Gray Parrot, according to ShowBizJunkies. Will these animals be giving Super Bowl Halftime performer Lady Gaga a run for her money? The furry festivities start on February 5 on Animal Planet at 3 p.m. ET and will be taking place at GEICO stadium. Also, there will be a “Tail”gate pregame show at 2 p.m. We will definitely be watching!

