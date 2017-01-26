Gigi Hadid: There’ll Be ‘Hell To Pay’ If The Weeknd Cheated On Bella With Selena Gomez

FameFlyNet, REX/Shutterstock

Too much, too soon? Selena Gomez and The Weeknd may be one of Hollywood’s hottest new couples, but they’ll have ‘hell to pay’ from Gigi Hadid if they secretly hooked up behind her sister Bella’s back, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s the details!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, can’t seem to get enough of each other, but they don’t have everyone’s blessing quite yet. Gigi Hadid, 21, feels like the songstress broke girl code for getting romantic with her sister Bella‘s ex, but she’s still trying to keep her cool. However, “if it turns out that something shady did happen and Abel and Selena hooked up behind Bella’s back that’ll be a different story. There will be hell to pay from Gigi for both of them,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. As we previously reported, Selena was flaunting major PDA with The Weeknd after a dinner date on Jan. 10, only two months after he split with Bella.

Since learning that Selena is hooking up with her sister’s ex The Weeknd, Gigi has reportedly dropped her and stopped answering her calls. The famous pair has been rumored to date for over a year, and they were recently spotted at Dave and Buster’s on Jan. 25. “It was kind of last minute. The Weeknd bought out the place for a few hours, 11pm until closing. Jaden Smith was also there and in total about 100 guests. There was a DJ and a photo booth. Selena and The Weeknd were with each other pretty much the whole night,” an eyewitness shared with us.

“They were very affectionate with each other, holding hands, stealing kisses,” the eyewitness added. The Weeknd also gave Selena his chain necklace, as she was spotted wearing the gold accessory while exiting the venue. It’s clear these two are pretty into each other. We’re glad to see them happy, but we also hope it doesn’t cause any heated drama with the Hadid sisters!

HollywoodLifers, would you be ticked if you were in Gigi or Bella’s position? Let us know!

