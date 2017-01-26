‘Scandal’ Recap: [SPOILER] Gets Shot & Killed On Election Night

After nearly a year, ‘Scandal’ is BACK, and the season 6 premiere was downright nuts. The election was decided, but a shocking turn of events left one of the candidates dead.

Huck and Quinn are in the woods. What the heck are they doing? They come across a cabin and it blows up in their face. WTF?!

Flashback to election night one day earlier. It’s all down to one county AGAIN. San Benito County. Fitz tells everyone that Mellie is actually by 2,000 votes, but Olivia is not convinced. She goes to Huck, Quinn, and Charlie to ask what’s up. She’s scared Mellie is going to lose, and Fitz knows it.

As if she felt it in her bones, the news says Vargas has taken San Benito County. That means he’s the new president. Well, Mellie’s not giving up. She wants a recount, but Olivia knows it’s over. She heads out into the hallway to collect herself. Fitz walks up to her. “I need a minute,” she tells him. Fitz doesn’t leave her side. In a brief, fleeting moment of vulnerability, Olivia puts her head on Fitz’s chest to rest for a minute. Then she walks away.

A Shocking Moment Changes Everything

Liv tells Mellie to concede. The race is over. Olivia makes the call to Vargas for Mellie. It’s painful to watch. Mellie is devastated and can barely get the words out of her mouth. Mellie drowns her sorrows by drinking champagne in the bathtub. She admits to Olivia that the thing that shocks her the most, more than losing, is Cyrus Beene is holding the second-highest office in the nation.

“I’m sorry I lost,” Olivia says to Mellie. “No,” Mellie replies. Thank you. For everything. Really.”

They think it’s truly over until they hear that gunfire has erupted where Vargas is waiting for the election results. He was shot. Yes, really. This sends Washington up in flames. Marcus is handling the crazy press, Fitz is getting his team to find the shooter. Fitz gets an urgent file and tells Abby she has to get to the hospital. She walks in and starts issuing orders left and right. Olivia taught her well.

Olivia goes to see Marcus after he refuses to give more information. She tries to get something, anything about Vargas out of him. Olivia breaks him down and he tells all. Vargas was shot three times, one bullet to the brain. He’s dead.

Abby walks towards Vargas’ room and sees his wife covered in his blood. Sneaky Abby GRABS her phone as the wife watches the love of her life die. Are you serious?!

Fitz wants to know what happens next. This has never happened before. Ever. David says the electoral college meets a month from now. Vargas and Cyrus haven’t been officially elected by the electoral college. Technically, it’s all up in the air. But it all will come down to Fitz. “The next president is who you say it is,” David tells Fitz.

Mellie Wants The Crown

Olivia races to Rowan to find out if he was the one who ordered the hit. Rowan swears it wasn’t him and proceeds to berate Olivia for being so weak and losing the election. Rowan drops a hint that Cyrus may be the one behind it. “Cyrus Beene loves Cyrus Beene,” Rowan says, and a truer statement has never been said. Rowan planted the seed, and now Olivia is trying to make the idea grow. Did Cyrus order the hit? Olivia’s going to find out.

Olivia goes to see Mellie and tells her that she thinks Cyrus may have had something to do with Vargas’ death. Vargas getting shot has spooked Mellie bad. It has Mellie rethinking everything. “I am done running for president,” Mellie screams at Olivia. “Well, I’m not!” Olivia screams back.

Meanwhile, Vargas’ wife is furious with Abby for not letting her tell her kids about their father. Abby wants Fitz to announce his death, but Fitz wants things to level out. Olivia and Fitz meet in the Oval Office. She tries to convince him that Cyrus was behind Vargas’ death. That’s one hell of an accusation, and Fitz’s knows it. He wants proof. She agrees to give him what he wants, but he just can’t make the announcement until she does.

Mellie’s spending her time after the election hanging out at the White House. She makes a startling confession to Fitz. She once resented him for having all this power and not thriving on it. She thought he was weak.

“You aren’t weak,” she tells him. “You’re just not power hungry. I never realized that. I’m sorry.”

Fitz knows his decision will be his legacy. After 8 years, this will be the moment that defines him — choosing between Mellie and Cyrus. He doesn’t know what he’s going to do. He asks Mellie point-blank if this is what she truly wants. Now’s the time to speak up. “Fitz, I want it,” Mellie tells him. “The crown. The rare air. I do want it.”

What A Show

The team can’t find anything on Cyrus, but Olivia refuses to give up. She knows in her gut that he murdered Vargas. She races to the hospital to see Cyrus. When she sees Cyrus, he’s absolutely devastated. He hasn’t moved since he got to the hospital. He’s still got the blood on him. His reaction makes Olivia change her mind about him. Later, Olivia apologizes for wasting Fitz’s time. As usual, he forgives her.

Fitz goes to see Cyrus at the hospital. He’s still clearly shaken. Fitz makes him promise that he will uphold Vargas’ legacy and do a better job than he did as president. “I’m handing you the most beautiful thing in the world,” Fitz says. “I’m handing you America. Take care of it.”

The next day, Marcus tells Mellie that Fitz is going to choose Cyrus. Charlie, Quinn, and Huck continue their search for Vargas’ killer. In the midst of Charlie’s sudden proposal to Quinn, Charlie mentions something about a call log that piques Huck’s interest. They recover a voicemail left by Jennifer Fields, a volunteer on Vargas’ campaign. They go to her cabin, and it explodes with Jennifer inside. The voicemail is recovered, and Jennifer reveals CYRUS ordered the hit!

That nasty dog! You can’t ever trust Cyrus. The next day, Olivia visits Cyrus. She lets him know that she knows what he did. “You son of a b*tch,” she whispers in his year. “I know you killed him, and I’m going to prove it.”

MIND. BLOWN.

