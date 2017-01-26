Click to Skip Ad
‘L.A. Hair’ Sneak Peek: ‘Scandal’s Columbus Short Stops By The Salon — Watch

Thu, January 26, 2017 10:57am EST by Add first Comment
Former ‘Scandal’ star Columbus Short hits up Kim’s salon in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Jan. 26 episode of ‘L.A. Hair.’ Columbus is gearing up for a hot new role and needs a wig specifically made for him! Watch now!

Stacey, a barber at Kim Kimble’s salon, gets ready for Columbus Short to arrive so they can get to work. He’s going to be in a movie about Dock Ellis, one of the most legendary baseball players of all time. Stacey has to make a pattern of Columbus’ head. That way, she can make a mold and then a wig that fits him perfectly. Stacey wants that Oscar!

Kim stops by to see Columbus and talk about his role. He admits that all the hair and makeup transformation helps him immerse himself in a character. Kim says she loves doing hair for period pieces. “We just gotta find movies where black people just ain’t playing slaves,” he says.

Columbus is best known for his role as Harrison Wright on Scandal. He was a main cast member and key Gladiator on the show for three seasons. After a domestic violence scandal, Columbus was fired from the show. Since his departure from Scandal, Columbus has gone on to do feature films. He’s got three movies coming up in 2017: Atone, American Violence, and If. It’s great to see Columbus has got his groove back!

L.A. Hair season 5 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv. The show follows Kim Kimble, one of LA’s premier hairstylists. She’s styled celebrities like Beyonce, Halle Berry, and Shakira!

HollywoodLifers, do you miss Columbus on Scandal? How are you liking L.A. Hair season 5? Let us know!

