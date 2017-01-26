Courtesy of Instagram

OMG, Chris Brown’s expensive Lamborghini Aventador was completely wrecked in a Beverly Hills car accident on Jan. 24, and the scene at the crash site is absolutely horrifying. The scariest part, though, is that police have very little information about what happened to cause this destruction. Get the latest details here.

Police have no idea who was behind the wheel of the $400.000 Lamborghini Aventador, registered to Chris Brown, 27, when it was totaled on Jan. 24. The vehicle was totally destroyed in the early morning accident, but whoever was driving abandoned the scene before officials arrived. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE SCARY PHOTOS OF THE ACCIDENT.

Chris reportedly lets his friends drive the Lambo, which was originally orange but eventually covered in matte black, all the time. He has no knowledge who was behind the wheel on the night in question, according to TMZ.

The photo of the car is incredible grisly — the whole thing is smashed up, with pieces strewn all over the asphalt. However, cops tell TMZ that no other cars were involved and nothing else in the area was damaged, so it’s being treated as a low priority investigation at the moment.

Even though his expensive sports car is totally dunzo, the 27-year-old doesn’t seem to be too bothered — he’s posted a total of 16 Instagrams in the last 24 hours alone! Most of them are just promotion for his Black Pyramid clothing line, but clearly, things are continuing business as usual for Chris.

Don’t worry about Breezy missing his car either — he has plenty of others. In fact, just last week he was driving a different Lamborghini while out with Vanessa Vargas in L.A.! Even though he’s recently been romantically linked to Krista Santiago, he’s been hanging out with Vanessa quite a bit lately — we just can’t keep up with his love life!

