Niall Horan Confirms Liam Payne & Cheryl’s Pregnancy: ‘It Will Be A Lovely Child’

Fans FINALLY have confirmation! While Cheryl & BF Liam Payne still haven’t acknowledged their baby’s impending arrival, at least someone has! Niall Horan officially spoke out about his friend entering fatherhood, commenting on how ‘lovely’ their little one is sure to be — aw! You’ll never guess what else he said.

While we already knew Liam Payne, 23, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, 33, it’s nice to have SOMEONE finally talk about it — even if it’s not the parents themselves. Speaking out about the pregnancy publicly for the first time, Niall Horan, 23, not only confirmed Liam is about to become a father, but also gave us some insight into how the expectant dad is feeling. Leave it to one of Liam’s BFFs to address the elephant in the room once and for all!

“Liam hasn’t said he’s nervous but I’m sure he is. I bet he can’t wait as well. It is a very exciting thing in your life, Niall told the Daily Star at the Larry King Salon launch party in London on Jan. 25. “He’s great and she’s lovely, it will be a lovely child.” How sweet is that? The singer also revealed that he’s “looking forward to it,” when asked how he feels about welcoming a second One Direction baby. That’s all the confirmation we need!

Cheryl’s due date has not been revealed, but most speculate she’ll give birth towards the end of next month. Meanwhile, the couple are currently separated by the Atlantic ocean as Liam takes some time to work on his music in LA. “Cheryl gave him ‘a pass’ to go solo to Los Angeles. The pair has decided to be very private about having their first child together as they want to keep things as low-key as possible,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

And you better believe fans are eagerly awaiting some new music from the One Directioner! After all, Liam signed a multi-million dollar contract with Capitol Records back in July. At the time, he issued a statement reading, “One direction will always be my home and family but I’m very excited to see what this chapter brings.” New music AND a new baby? We can’t wait!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you happy Liam and Cheryl’s pregnancy has FINALLY been confirmed? Are you surprised?

