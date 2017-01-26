‘LHH’ Star Che Mack’s Mom Missing: Police Fear Kimberly Moore Was Kidnapped

Handout Photo

Che Mack from ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ needs our thoughts and prayers right now. The former reality star’s mother, Kimberly Moore, was reported missing on Jan. 25, and police are fearing the worst after arriving at the scene. Get the latest details here.

The scene at Kimberly Moore’s home when her daughter, Chavante ‘Che’ Mack, stopped by on Jan. 25 was certainly worrisome. The rapper, who briefly appeared on Love & Hop Hop: Atlanta, arrived around 8:00 p.m. to find the front door wide open, the back door kicked in and the inside a mess, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. Her car and personal belongings, including a cell phone, were reportedly left behind.

Police were called to the house and officially reported Kimberly missing around 8:30. Officials used helicopters and K-9 units to search for the 54-year-old for hours, but by 6:00 a.m. local time, the search did not yield any results. Police believe Kimberly was kidnapped and are continuing to look for clues.

“Please let’s pray for me,” Che wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her mother. “I love you mom lets get you back home safe.”

In case you forgot, Che was featured in a few episodes of the seconds season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She was somewhat struggling at the time, waiting tables while hoping to kickstart her music career with the help of Stevie J. She also feuded with Joseline throughout her arc on the VH1 reality series.

It’s especially awful timing for Che to have to be dealing with the disappearance of her mother, as she just welcomed a daughter, Ginger, on Jan. 16. After “Gingy” was born, Che revealed that it was a pretty scary birth, as she had to have a last minute, emergency c-section. Luckily, the baby is healthy, and we are crossing our fingers that Kimberly comes home safe.

