Charlie Sheen Slams ‘Talentless Sack Of Sh-t’ Chuck Lorre — Reignites ‘Two & Half Men’ Feud

No, it’s not 2011 — you’re reading this right. Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre’s feud goes back years and in a new interview, he slammed him once again, calling him a ‘ridiculous imposter.’ Yikes.

So much for water under the bridge! While on KIIS 1065.’s Kyle & Jackie O show, Charlie Sheen took multiple blows at the creator of Two and A Half Men, Chuck Lorre, who famously fired him from the show in 2011. Six years later, the tension is definitely still there.

“I made four billion for that studio, and I got fired,” the 51-year-old actor said about Chuck. “If I’d made five, they’d have killed me.” He then went on to describe him as a “basket of denuded cat.”

“The most ridiculous impostor this side of La Brea is Chuck Lorre, and I hope you’re listening,” he said. “Hey Chuck, suck my f—ing butt.” However, it didn’t end there. He went on to say that he was “the most miserable f–king d—hebag, the most talentless f–king sack of sh-t.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time there has been bad blood between the two, and it probably won’t be the last. However, his blasts come at an odd time — earlier this month, Charlie stopped by Watch What Happens Live, where he told Andy Cohen he would “of course” work with Chuck again, then asking, “But would he ever consider doing another Charlie Sheen production?”

In 2015, Chuck Lorre’s finale of Two & A Half Men did not feature a cameo by Charlie, something most fans were hoping for. After it aired, the writer revealed why, saying he was offered a role. “Our idea was to haves him walk up to the front door in the last scene, ring the doorbell, then turn, look directly into the camera and go off on a maniacal rant about the dangers of drug abuse,” he wrote.

“He would then explain that these dangers only apply to average people. That he was far from average. He was a ninja warrior from Mars. He was invincible. And then we would drop a piano on him. We thought it was funny. He didn’t.”

