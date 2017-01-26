Charles Manson Proves He’s Still Alive & Well In Creepy New Prison Photos

AP Images

Yikes. Charles Manson proves he’s alive and well in a series of creepy new prison photos released on Jan. 26, shortly after his near-death health scare. The serial killer shows off his grey beard and pale skin, even posing in sunglasses for one snapshot.

Charles Manson, 82, is still alive and kicking, as proved by a series of creepy new prison photos released Jan. 26. The mass murderer shows off his grey beard, pale skin and forehead tattoo, with his signature polarizing gaze. He’s residing at California’s Corcoran State Prison and will remain there for the rest of his days, as he’s serving nine life sentences. The photos taken last weekend are the first released since his recent near-death health scare! It was reported that he wasn’t going to survive the week Jan. 8, but he’s apparently doing just fine. SEE THE PICS HERE.

Charles is one of the world’s most notorious serial killers and he still has a reputation in prison. In one of the pics, a covert follower stands proudly behind Charles as he poses in his blue uniform with a bandana around his neck. The former cult leader also sports a pair of sunglasses in another menacing photo, with his arms folded around his chest. His friend, named Black Wolf, said Charles appeared to be strong and in high spirits during the visit on Jan. 21. He’s reportedly been eating healthier after his recent crisis, trying to prioritize his diet and nutrition.

Charles was rushed to a Bakersfield hospital on Jan. 2, where he reportedly experienced intestinal bleeding, making his future look bleak. Despite his seemingly full recovery, he’ll spend the rest of his life behind bars for his crimes. By his instruction, his followers committed nine murders over five weeks, including that of actress Sharon Tate — who was pregnant at the time. Charles was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy in 1971.

