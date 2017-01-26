Butch Trucks Died After Shooting Himself In Head In Front Of Wife Of 25 Years

REX Shutterstock

This is just so shocking and sad. Butch Trucks, a founding member of the legendary Allman Brothers Band, allegedly shot himself in the head on Jan. 24 as his wife watched, according to a Jan. 26 report. Here’s what we know.

Butch Trucks has died at the age of 69 after suffering from a gun shot to the head, according to police reports obtained by Daily Mail. He was in his condo in West Palm Beach, FL, and his wife Melinda allegedly witnessed Butch pull the trigger. So awful.

UPDATE: The West Palm Beach Police Department tells HollywoodLife.com: “We’re working on a death investigation. The body is at the medical examiners office. The medical examiner will rule on the cause and matter of death. We do not do that. We don’t suspect any foul play at this time.”

A woman who is thought to be Butch’s wife allegedly called 911 at approximately 6:00 PM on Jan. 24, and she is described as “hysterical”, according to the transcript. In the dispatch, the woman says that her “husband just shot himself” and wasn’t sure if he was still breathing. Butch was allegedly breathing when police arrived, but died seconds later, as indicated by a “Signal 7” police code (the sign for a dead person) on the transcript.

Finally, The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office reportedly performed an autopsy on Jan. 25, though the results are not yet available.

Our hearts go out to Butch’s loved ones during this difficult time. He was a drummer and founding member of the rock band called The Allman Brothers Band, and upon his death, Gregg Allman, 69, took to social media to mourn his friend and bandmember. “I’m heartbroken. I’ve lost another brother and it hurts beyond words. Butch and I knew each other since we were teenagers and we were bandmates for over 45 years. He was a great man and a great drummer and I’m going to miss him forever. Rest In Peace Brother Butch,” he wrote. Heartbreaking.

