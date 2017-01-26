Brad Pitt Is ‘Much Happier’ After ‘Spending Time With Kids’ — Looks Peaceful On Stroll

REX/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt is ready to face the world despite all of the drama he’s been going through with ex Angelina Jolie. A source says that he’s ‘much happier’ since he’s been getting to spend more time with hid kids, and we could definitely tell when he was spotted out in Santa Monica on Jan. 26.

Brad Pitt, 53, seems to be getting back to business as usual following several dramatic months of divorce proceedings and a bitter custody battle with Angelina Jolie, 41. On Jan. 26, he was spotted out in Santa Monica taking a stroll while chatting on the phone and looking healthier than ever and totally at ease! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

The Allied star looked chic in an all-black ensemble including a jacket, scarf, pants and sunglasses. His graying goatee made him look distinguished while his gently tousled hair was sexier than ever. What a fox!

Brad seems to be a little peppier since he and Angelina agreed to keep their court proceedings private from now on, and we don’t blame him! There was a lot of bashing going both ways, and since then they’ve been radio silent on the custody battle. As a matter of fact, People reports that he’s been able to “spend more time with” his six kids, and it’s made him much happier. “He seems to have a more positive outlook,” an insider explained to People. “Things seem much better now.”

We could definitely see a major improvement in Brad’s demeanor when he showed up to the Golden globes on Jan. 8. His fellow stars were delighted by his surprise appearance to introduce Moonlight, a film from his production company. He looked super fit, super happy and very well put together, and we finally felt like we were seeing the old Brad again after all of this nasty drama.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Brad’s outing? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.