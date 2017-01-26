Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Secretly Separated For A Full Year Before She Took The Kids?

REX Shutterstock

Uh-oh… Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may be a bit uneasy today, after a new report claimed that a tell all documentary about their tumultuous marriage is in the works. The docu-film will reportedly unveil all of their most scandalous secrets before and after Angie filed for divorce in Sept. 2016. You’re never going to believe this…

Broken: The Incredible Story of Brangelina — Sounds like the perfect untold Hollywood divorce story, right? Well, it could become a reality if best-selling author and filmmaker, Ian Halperin, 52, has his way! The investigative journalist has apparently produced a scandalous documentary which reveals and picks apart every secret and detail inside Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie‘s [41] tumultuous romance, according to The Sun, Jan. 26! WOW…

You know what they say… The truth always comes out. And, depending on what the “truth” really is, Brad and Angelina could have a lot more than their scathing custody battle to worry about. Among the many bombshells Ian will reportedly drop, his docu-film will center around his biggest revelation that Brangelina were estranged for more than a year before Angie filed for divorce in Sept. 2016, according to the site. Omg.

And, get this — “Ian has covered every cough and spit of their relationship and will reveal the real reasons behind Angelina filing for divorce,” a source told The Sun. “He [Ian] and his team have also managed to acquire some never-before-seen footage and interviews with both Brad and Angelina. This is the definitive film about Brangelina and a lot of secrets are going to come out.” This could get really ugly…

After a nasty and very public divorce and custody battle, Brad and Angie’s reported tell all documentary will air on TV around the globe after the rights are acquired by Content Media Corporation, as reported by the site.

In case you were questioning Ian’s credentials or knowledge on the subject of Brangelina, he’s apparently a self-proclaimed expert on the couple. In 2009, the writer published a book titled, Brangelina: The Untold Story of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The candid book revealed exactly what the titles says… Halperin wrote about Brad and Angie’s “unstable relationship” along with Brad’s past with ex, Jennifer Aniston, 47, and Angie’s infamous French kiss with her brother, James Haven, 43, on the Oscars red carpet in 2000. Yeah, we’re still not over it either. But, the creepiest part about Halperin’s book? — He actually predicted that Brad and Angie would split up seven years later [2016], which would make his prediction right on the money.

As you know, Angie filed for divorce Sept. 19, 2016. She cited irreconcilable differences and requested sole physical custody and joint legal custody of the former couple’s children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. Brad eventually asked for joint custody, Nov. 4, 2016, when he responded to Angie’s filing.

After a very public and nasty battle between the pair, Brad and Angie put their best foot forward when they finally came to an agreement Jan. 10, 2017, to put on a “united front.” Now, the vicious docs have been sealed so their divorce and custody dealings can be completely private for the sake of their children. And, we think that was definitely for the best. But, if this reported tell all documentary comes out, it could be an explosive day for Brad and Angie, and an even more devastating time for their six children.

