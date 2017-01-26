Beyonce & Blue Ivy Are ‘Practically Twins’ In This Majorly Cute Side-By-Side — See Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Are we seeing double? Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson totally shocked fans when she shared an amazing photo collage of her daughter Beyonce & her sweet granddaughter Blue Ivy. The pics demonstrated the two’s striking mother-daughter resemblance and proved Bey & Blue are ACTUALLY twins — who would’ve thought?

Like mother, like daughter! While most think Blue Ivy Carter, 5, looks more like her dad Jay Z, 47, we now have proof that the tot actually takes after her gorgeous mom Beyonce, 35! In a wild photo that Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, 63, shared over Instagram on Jan. 25, Blue’s and Beyonce’s young faces are compared side-by-side, showing off their crazy-similar features. The creator of the collage even combined the two’s faces into a single image, and that’s when our minds were officially blown!

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 7, 2016 at 2:28pm PDT

“Someone sent this to me. How cute is this?” Tina captioned the collage. At one point she may have even written, “Aww.. practically twins in this pic.. beautiful,” according to Daily Mail. And we’d have to agree — there IS an uncanny resemblance! We’re not the only ones who think so either. “Almost like Blu was her clone…,” one fan commented on the snapshot. Another gushed, “Wow!!! Love this. Almost couldn’t tell them apart.”

Even better, in the pic, Blue and young Beyonce are striking the same pose and have identical grins on their faces. It doesn’t get much crazier than that! Similar looks isn’t all Queen Bey and her daughter have in common though. The two also love dressing up together and have quite a flair for fashion. In fact, they both wore show-stopping looks to the 2016 VMAs, showing up in coordinating glittery gowns.

They also match on a regular basis — like when they were vacationing this past summer in Europe. We have a feeling Blue is going to grow up to become a fashion icon herself! After tying the knot back in 2008, Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed Blue in 2012. And just earlier this month, the youngster celebrated her 5th birthday! And while we don’t know exactly what Bey and Jay had planned for her, we’re sure it was super epic. Don’t forget, last year they threw her an extravagant fairy princess party!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Beyonce and Blue are identical at this age?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.