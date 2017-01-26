Blaire Hanks Furious At Savannah Chrisley For Going Public With Split

Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh! Blaire Hanks is enraged with Savannah Chrisley for outing their breakup news during a tearful Facebook Live session. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how the aspiring country singer thinks she’s just trying to get attention by making their split so public.

We were all caught off guard when Savannah Chrisley, 19, told the world Jan. 26 that she and longtime boyfriend Blaire Hanks, 24, had broken up. Now it turns out HE is in total shock by how she did it as well! “Blaire is upset with Savannah for putting their breakup on blast, he thinks she’s doing it for attention,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s very bitter right now.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star dropped the big bomb during a Facebook Live session, where she revealed, “All of you guys are so invested in my family and our lives and I feel like when we signed up for this show, we gave you a promise to show you our lives and to be as honest as we can about it and that’s just what I’m trying to do now,” she explained, with tears welling up in her eyes. “So, to cut to the point, Blaire and I are no longer dating. It hurts. It does because, for me, he was the definition of my first true love and I’m trying to stay strong, y’all.”

“I will always love him and it just is what it is,” she confessed. “I am so grateful that God has let me experience this kind of love.” She also asked fans not to bombard him with hate messages following their breakup, as she claimed the decision was mutual. It sure seems pretty sudden though, because the couple seemed SO happy ringing in 2017 and all was right with their world. She posted a sweet Instagram photo on New Years sitting on his lap, captioning it, “What a great way to ring in 2017!! I will say…2016 was one crazy year but I wouldn’t trade it for the world! Let’s see if 2017 can handle us @blairehanks ❤️.” It looks like the new year wasn’t able to handle them after all.

The timing is odd too, because Savannah just got in a terrible car accident on Jan. 16 and you’d think she’d want her boyfriend of two years by her side now more than ever as she recovers from a broken vertebrae. The heart wants what it wants and apparently for Savannah she’s choosing the single life.

