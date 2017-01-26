Betty White Gushes Over ‘Special’ Mary Tyler Moore After Death: We Shared ‘The Best’ Times

REX/Shutterstock

She will never be forgotten! Like all of us, Betty White is mourning over her ‘special’ friend and co-star, Mary Tyler Moore. The lovely ladies developed an unbreakable bond, which Betty calls the ‘best times’ of her life. Read the actress’ emotional tweet, right here!

Where do we even begin? It breaks our hearts to report that Hollywood legend Mary Tyler Moore, 80, passed away on Jan. 25. As soon as the devastating news broke out, the entire world fell quiet with nothing but silent prayers for Mary and her family. Amongst the endless crowd of mourners is Betty White, 95, — the late actress’ Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star. Betty knew Mary since 1970 when the TV series first aired, so it’s no surprise that she spoke out with a heavy heart. “Mary Tyler Moore, Grant Tinker, Allen Ludden and I had some of the best times of my life together,” she Tweeted on Jan. 26. “She was special.”

It was reported on Jan. 25 that Mary was in critical condition as she was rushed to a hospital in Connecticut. Family and friends rushed to be by her side, hoping for the best but expecting the worst. Loved ones were already preparing to say goodbye that day. We won’t know why she was initially hospitalized until an official autopsy report comes out, but some believe her battle with diabetes played a factor. Mary also underwent brain surgery in 2011. Her health unfortunately hasn’t been in tip-top condition since.

As for Betty, it must have taken a lot of guts to open up about her late friend. You’ll remember that the movie star wasn’t doing ANY interviews the day of Mary’s death as she was reportedly too ‘upset’ to talk about it. Their friendship is one you only read about in books — both on and off the screen. On the MTM show, Betty played the man-hungry TV hostess Sue Nivens, who runs into Mary’s character, Mary Richards, at the station’s office. We’re going to miss their laughter!

