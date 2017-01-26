Betty White: Leaning On ‘Young & Hungry’ Cast After Mary Tyler Moore’s Heartbreaking Death

Betty White was back on the set of ‘Young & Hungry’ a day after losing her friend Mary Tyler Moore. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the 95-year-old’s ‘adoring’ cast and crew helped her push through the heartbreak.

They say laughter is the best medicine and Betty White sure knows how to make us laugh. The tables were turned on Jan. 26, though, with the acting icon needing a pick-me-up in the wake of news her former costar, and friend, Mary Tyler Moore had passed away. Thankfully for her, Hollywoodlife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY the cast and crew of Freeform’s Young & Hungry made returning to work that much easier.

“Betty was filming throughout the afternoon,” says our insider. “She was surrounded by laughter and an adoring cast and crew that was loving every minute of her on-set. You could tell it was something she needed and appreciated, especially since Mary Tyler Moore just passed.” It was recently announced that Betty would be guest-starring in Hungry‘s fifth season. The comedy series happens to film at CBS Radford, a legendary television studio in Los Angeles both Mary and Betty have worked on over the years.