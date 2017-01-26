Bella Thorne Goes Topless In Sexy New Tweet After Debuting Nipple Piercing

Image Courtesy of Twitter

Check it out! Bella Thorne posted a sexy topless pic to Twitter just days after she got her nipple pierced à la Kendall Jenner that you just have to see!

Now that is hot! Bella Thorne, 19, bared it all in a smoking hot pic she posted to Twitter. “Very serious yung smurf,” the starlet tweeted in reference to her newly died blue hair. She covered her breasts with crossed arms so followers did not get a better glimpse at her newly pierced nipple.

Very serious yung smurf💚💙 pic.twitter.com/0GMMCPcEvl — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 26, 2017

She gave her Snapchat followers a peak at her new piercing earlier on Jan. 26 when she went braless in a one shoulder tight white crop top. Bella got the idea to pierce her nipple from model Kendall Jenner, 21. “So like I’m getting a nip piercing …#pullingAKendall #inspired,” Bella tweeted back on Jan. 23. Bella has totally been getting racy on her social media accounts like Instagram and Snapchat. She is not shy about showing off her incredible body whether she’s posing in bed or goofing off on the beach with friends in a little bikini.

This definitely was not Bella’s first foray into piercing. She already has multiple piercings on her ears and even got her septum pierced for her 19th birthday. Live it up, girl! Bella also have several tattoos on her body including a heart tattoo near her collarbone and another one on her palm. She also has the phrase “Wild Kitty” on her calves and cute little whiskers on one of her fingers.

Kendall has shown off her nipple piercing on a variety of occasions. We obviously cannot forget about the time she stepped out onto the New York City streets with gal pals Gigi Hadid, 21, and Hailey Baldwin, 20, in a mostly sheer black body suit that totally showed off her nipple piercing. Love it!

