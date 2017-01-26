Bella Thorne Shows Off Sexy New Nipple Piercing — Love Or Loathe?

Courtesy of Snapchat

Bella Thorne took a page from Kendall Jenner’s book and got her nipple pierced. Now she’s showing it off in a Snapchat that you just have to see!

Check it out! Bella Thorne, 19, showed off her sexy new nipple piercing on her Snapchat story. She had tweeted on Jan. 23, “So like I’m getting a nip piercing …#pullingAKendall #inspired.” Well now we have the pics to prove it! Bella really did go out and copy Kendall Jenner’s, 21, edgy body jewelry.

This is not Bella’s first piercing or experience with body art. She already has her septum pierced, which she got for her 19th birthday and several piercings on her ears. On top of that, Bella has got several tattoos across her body including a small heart near her collarbone and on her palm. She even has little whiskers tattooed on to her finger as well as the phrase “Wild Kitty” on her calves.

Kendall has frequently displayed her nipple piercing through semi sheer shirts like she did back in June 2016 while out and about in New York City with her friends Gigi Hadid, 21, and Hailey Baldwin, 20. The model rocked her off-duty look with a see through off the shoulder black body suit and black chocker. To complete the outfit, she wore light wash high waisted jeans. Gotta love it! Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner, 19, has her nipple pierced too, but she doesn’t flaunt her’s quite as often as her older sister. There was even some debate about which Jenner sister thought of getting her nipple pierced first before Kendall put the issue to bed. “I wanted to get the piercing for SO long before Kylie,” she wrote on her website. “She did hers and then everyone thought I copied her, but I swear I had the idea first.”

