Bella Thorne Shocks With Question To Gyno About ‘Sticking Fingers’ In Girls’ Vaginas

Did Bella Thorne just take things a little too far with her latest tweet? The actress tweeted a recap of an extremely personal doctor’s appointment to her 6.5 million followers, and though Bella has done a fair amount of oversharing, this one just might take the cake. See what she said right here!

“Asked my gyno 2day ‘so like is it weird always sticking ur fingers n rando girls vags all the time’ her: eh no IDR think of it like that,” Bella Thorne, 19, tweeted on Jan. 26. Is this girl not asking to have her Twitter license revoked?!

Backlash from Bella’s fans was instantaneous. “I am trying to eat my dinner can you not?” one user tweeted at The Duff actress. “I’m disgusted,” another fan wrote. We have to agree — Bella might be known for being open about sexual matters (see the topless selfie below), but her phrasing here could be interpreted as downright offensive to women and gynecologists (she’s basically undermining the profession) everywhere. Would you want to be thought of as a “random girl” by a doctor that you trust? Didn’t think so.

You could argue that whether Bella is documenting a colonoscopy on Snapchat or tweeting every thought that pops into her head — appropriate or not — she’s never afraid to speak her mind. She often claims to be joking after the fact, but it’s unclear as to whether she’s aware at how much she grosses out her fans in the meantime!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella’s tweet was inappropriate, or funny? Tell us where you stand.

