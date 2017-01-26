How You Can Copy Bella Hadid’s Exact Glowing Makeup At The Dior Party

Courtesy of Snapchat

Bella Hadid was glowing at the Dior Ball during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France on January 23. We know the EXACT makeup she was wearing — copy her flawless look below!

Makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani did Bella Hadid’s makeup for the Dior party and explained the inspiration and technique to us:

“I wanted to keep her beauty look fresh with just a hint of light, grey shimmer in her eye lids. After prepping Bella‘s skin with Dreamskin Advanced, I evened out her skintone with Diorskin Forever Foundation and Diorskin Star Concealer for under the eyes. I used Diorskin Nude Air Glow Powder to enhance her cheek bones, and Diorskin Nude Air Luminizer to add a natural glow by highlighting the top of her cheeks, and the bridge of her nose.

For her eyes I used the gold of the 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette in Versailles. Next, I lightly lined her lash lines with the silver shade by blending outward and up toward the outer corner of eyes. I also added a little dab of Diorshow Fusion Mono Eyeshadow in Mirror to the inner corners of her eyes and along her bottom lash line to add a some more glow. I finished by applying Diorshow Maximizer 3D and one coat of Diorshow Mascara. For her lips, I used Diorific Lipstick in Glory and Lip Gow on top.”

Here are all the exact products used, so you can get ready to shop!

COMPLEXION:

NEW Capture Totale Dreamskin Advanced (Launched January 2017)

Diorskin Nude Air Luminizer Powder #001

Diorskin Nude Air Glow Powder #002 Fresh Light

Diorskin Forever Foundation #020 Light Beige

Diorskin Star Concealer #002 Beige

EYES:

Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer

Diorshow Fusion Mono Eyeshadow #621 Mirror

Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette #566 Versailles

Diorshow Mascara #090 Pro Black

Diorshow Brow Styler #001 Universal Brown

LIPS:

Dior Addict Lip Glow #001

Diorific Lipstick #005 Glory

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Bella Hadid’s Dior party skin and makeup?

