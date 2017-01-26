Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are always #sistergoals, whether they’re owning the runway, bringing their super style to the streets of NYC, or chowing down on burgers with their squad backstage. We’ve come up with this quiz to help you determine which Hadid sister you are: Bella or Gigi? Take it here!

Can Gigi Hadid, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, please let us in their family already? The stunning sisters have just about everything going for them: amazing modeling careers, impressive love lives and an awesome group of friends. Who wouldn’t want to be them? That’s why we’ve made this quiz — take it above and find out if you’re a Gigi or a Bella!

Gigi and Bella are similar in many ways, but obviously, they’re not the same person! For example, Bella tends to make more simplistic street style choices, opting for plainer t-shirts and jackets, while Gigi is apt to step out in super sexy stilettos and dresses on any given weekday…unless she’s going full-on athleisure, that is.

Then there’s their other passions besides modeling. Gigi studied criminal psychology at The New School in New York, NY before she switched career paths, while Bella took courses in photography at the Parsons School of Design. In fact, she’s said she’d love to be a fashion photographer when she’s done modeling! So cool. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with a little friendly competition, and sometimes it seems like the sisters are trying to outdo each other with who can land more campaigns and Fashion Week shows! (News flash: they’re both winning.)

In the end, we love both sisters, but it’s still fun to see which one you’re more like!

HollywoodLifers, which sister did you get — Gigi or Bella? Tell us if you’re happy with your result!