Beautyblender: Girls Ask Guys If They Know What It Is & The Response Is Hilarious

Courtesy of Instagram

This is the most fun we’ve had all day. After vlogger Selena Faye challenged women to ask their guy friends what a Beautyblender was, it created a trending topic on Twitter and thousands of hilarious responses. See them below.

Little did Selena Faye know that when she tweeted out an inconspicuous message on January 24, it would send Twitter into a frenzy!

Ok, send your boyfriend (or male friend) this pic asking him "what is this?" Screenshot his response and reply under here 😊😂 pic.twitter.com/ZaxLal2alK — Selena Faye (@_SelenaFaye) January 24, 2017

2 days later, the post has almost 14,000 likes and 6,500 retweets. The responses she posted from fans and friends were amazing.

She retweeted the best ones, like “that looks like a f**king egg but idk” and “boob stuffing” and “a klown nose.”

The best was a dream boat catch who said: “a beauty blender. Must be forgetting I watch makeup videos when I’m bored.” LOL.

Of course, we had to test this ourselves!

Responses in the HollywoodLife office ranged from “a bean bag chair,” to “a pointed egg” to to “a chew toy for a dog” to “chap stick.” (I think he was thinking eos.)

Makeup brush, a pink teardrop and loofah were also popular, ridiculous responses.

One super observant man said it was “that stupid makeup thing you use while I’m always waiting for you to finish.”

My husband correctly guessed “makeup thing” before sending over a dig at my organization skills: “Yea I’ve seen it lying around the apartment.” Ouch.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to test this out? Send this photo of the Beautyblender to your guy friends to see what they say! Leave their responses in the comments below!