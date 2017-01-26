Ashley Graham Proudly Flaunts Cellulite In Tiny Bikini: ‘Not Ashamed’ Of ‘Lumps’ — See Pic

Instagram

Ashley Graham loves the skin she’s in, and we love her all the more for it! The curvy model posted a bikini pic on Instagram Jan. 25. and there wasn’t even a hint of re-touching or photoshopping. So refreshing! Scroll down to see Ashley’s pic, lumps, bumps and all!

Ashley Graham isn’t ashamed of having a little cellulite — nope, in fact, she embraces it — and she is asking you to do the same. The 28-year-old posted a pic of herself sitting on the beach, in a teeny tiny leopard print bikini, with that pesky orange peel dimpling on her thighs — that most women battle with — proudly on display. “I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I’m in. And I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn’t be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein,” she captioned the photo. You go girl!

The model is currently enjoying a little R & R in the Philippines, before heading to the Mall of Asia Arena on Jan. 30. to work as a backstage host at the 2016 Miss Universe telecast. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Steve Harvey, 60, will be reprising his role as host of the pageant this year, while Flo Rida, 37, and Bruno Mars, 31, will be front and center, performing on stage during the glittering grand finale.

Ashley, who works as a motivational speaker in addition to her hugely successful modeling career, is an outspoken critic of body shaming, and advocate for acceptance of women’s figures, no matter what their shape or size. She has vowed to change the super-skinny-only-is-good mentality of the modeling industry — and, although she undoubtably has a tough task ahead of her, Ashley’s chipping away at it, bit by bit. Last year, Ashley was awarded the honor of being chosen as Glamour’s Women Of The Year, and she opened-up about what motivates her to fight for body positivity, in an interview with the magazine.

“When I was 17 or 18 years old, I was doing a group shot for this really big campaign, and one girl, who was probably a size 2 or 4, said to me, ‘Did you actually get paid for this job?’,” she told the mag. “I remember thinking, She’s asking me that because I’m fat.” Though she faced a lot of rejection due to her size over the years, Ashley said it was moments like that — as well as the support and advice from her mother — that made her vow to change the industry.

